James Gardin and DJ Y’z on Streetlight Sessions
BIO | James Gardin
James Gardin is a musician who's been around the block... a few times. With a 20-year career under his belt, this Lansing, Michigan native has seen it all - from playing to empty bars to performing with big-name artists like Bryce Vine, Jack Harlow, KING, MURS, Macklemore, and Quinn XCII.
Gardin's music has been featured on TV shows and films like ESPN's " First Take , CW's "All American," "Queen Sugar," Bloom, and "Block Party," proving that he's not just a one-hit wonder. And if that's not impressive enough, he's also had his tunes played on Hot97 - you know, the radio station that's heard by more people than a screaming toddler in a quiet restaurant.
But what really sets James Gardin apart is his niche. He creates empowering, encouraging music for TV, film, and fans alike, all while using faith as a sonic/lyrical foundation. If you're looking for a musician who's got talent, heart, and a sense of humor (because let's face it; he's got to have one to have lasted this long in the industry), then look no further than James Gardin.
BIO | DJ Y’z
Hailing straight from the streets of San Diego, CA, DJ Y’z has been rockin’ stages, cookin’ up beats, and spinning tracks since flip phones were a flex. With over 20 years in the game, he first stepped on the scene as a rapper with bars sharp enough to slice through weak verses, and a producer who could turn your voicemail into a platinum record.
But it wasn’t long before he found his true groove behind the decks. Once he touched the turntables, it was a wrap — the mic took a backseat and DJing became the mission. From dusty crates to digital digs, Y’z is a student of Hip Hop Culture in its rawest, realest form. You won’t catch him chasing trends — he sets ’em, spinning with soul, skill, and a side of controlled chaos.
Beyond the music, Y’z is for the people. He’s about building, not just beats, but community. Whether he’s rockin’ a block party, teaching kids how to scratch, or schooling young bloods on what real Hip Hop sounds like, he stays rooted in his motto: “As I Learn, I Teach.”
LINKS | James Gardin
www.supercleanjames.com | Spotify | Instagram | Facebook |
https://www.instagram.com/jamesgardinmusic/
https://www.instagram.com/djyz517/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063982571958&ref=PROFILE_EDIT_xav_ig_profile_page_web