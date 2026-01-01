James Gardin and DJ Y’z on Streetlight Sessions

Courtesy James Gardin

BIO | James Gardin

James Gardin is a musician who's been around the block... a few times. With a 20-year career under his belt, this Lansing, Michigan native has seen it all - from playing to empty bars to performing with big-name artists like Bryce Vine, Jack Harlow, KING, MURS, Macklemore, and Quinn XCII.

Gardin's music has been featured on TV shows and films like ESPN's " First Take , CW's "All American," "Queen Sugar," Bloom, and "Block Party," proving that he's not just a one-hit wonder. And if that's not impressive enough, he's also had his tunes played on Hot97 - you know, the radio station that's heard by more people than a screaming toddler in a quiet restaurant.

But what really sets James Gardin apart is his niche. He creates empowering, encouraging music for TV, film, and fans alike, all while using faith as a sonic/lyrical foundation. If you're looking for a musician who's got talent, heart, and a sense of humor (because let's face it; he's got to have one to have lasted this long in the industry), then look no further than James Gardin.