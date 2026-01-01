Job posting #1123891: Multi-Platform News Reporter (Producer/Host Radio II)

WKAR Public Media – Multi-Platform News Reporter (Producer/Host Radio II)

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, foster citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

WKAR, the PBS affiliate within the College of Communication Arts and Sciences and a national broadcast leader,

has a rare full-time opening for a Multi-Platform News Reporter who values strong storytelling across radio, digital, and social platforms. This position focuses on covering state and local politics, with an emphasis on explaining how decisions at the State Capitol and in local governments affect communities across Mid-Michigan.

Reporting to the News Director, the Multi-Platform News Reporter will produce daily and enterprise stories, contribute to digital and social content, and serve as a visible voice of WKAR News on platforms like Instagram. This role requires the ability to translate complex policy into clear, compelling journalism while maintaining a consistent presence across multiple platforms.

The ideal candidate will have strong writing, reporting, and on-air skills; Experience producing content across audio, digital, and social platforms; Comfortable on camera and engaging audiences on social media; Ability to manage multiple deadlines and long-term projects; possession of a valid driver’s license with a satisfactory driving record.

In this collaborative and innovative work environment, the successful candidate will contribute to the authentic storytelling of WKAR, showcasing the excellence of our content. Join a dynamic team, where a fun and collaborative atmosphere fosters the generation of fresh ideas to support and enhance the reputation of the WKAR brand.

In addition to a competitive salary, this position will enjoy the spectacular benefits that Michigan State University has to offer:



Retirement program with 10% employer matching

Health, prescription drug, dental, and life insurance coverage at no additional cost

Flexible paid time off

East Lansing, Michigan continuously ranks as a ‘best place to live’ for its affordable living, small town charm, vibrant arts, and local activities – not to mention it is only a short drive to Michigan’s captivating Great Lakes and beautiful scenic views.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

· Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year degree program in J Telecommunications, Journalism, or Broadcast Production.

· Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in radio production, broadcast operations, rules and regulations and interviewing; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

To apply, please refer to Posting #1123891 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on May 5, 2026.