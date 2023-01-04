PBS KIDS day with WKAR 2023

Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 10am-1pm

WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus

Join us for PBS KIDS Day at WKAR!

Bring your family to the WKAR studios to celebrate with fun activities and games for kids.

Meet Alma from PBS KIDS, explore science with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, and get Curious about Careers!*

Join us for the free open house on Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 – 1:00 pm.

By registering, you help us in planning for this event so we can provide the best experience possible when you visit WKAR. Registration also enables us to provide updates should the program or schedule change,

WHERE

WKAR TV Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE on weekends

Directions at Google Maps

Supported in part by

MSU Federal Credit Union

*Character and program is subject to change