PBS KIDS day with WKAR 2023
Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 10am-1pm
WKAR Studios on the Michigan State campus
Join us for PBS KIDS Day at WKAR!
Bring your family to the WKAR studios to celebrate with fun activities and games for kids.
Meet Alma from PBS KIDS, explore science with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, and get Curious about Careers!*
Join us for the free open house on Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 – 1:00 pm.
By registering, you help us in planning for this event so we can provide the best experience possible when you visit WKAR. Registration also enables us to provide updates should the program or schedule change,
WHERE
WKAR TV Studios
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University
PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
FREE on weekends
Supported in part by
MSU Federal Credit Union
*Character and program is subject to change