Sheri Jones is the host of Impact: Michigan, a WKAR original public affairs series bringing national issues home to Michigan communities.

After an exceptional 37-year career in broadcast television, Jones brings her expertise as a storyteller, journalist and news anchor to WKAR as host of Impact: Michigan.

Impact: Michigan launched in March of 2026.

In 2025, Jones wrapped up her tenure at WLNS-TV 6 in Lansing. Throughout her career, she became one of Michigan’s most recognized and respected voices, known for credibility, compassion, and a deep commitment to the people she served.

Through Jones' contributions to journalism she has earned her place in the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame, the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, and most recently the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame.