Meet Lansing's new poet laureate Suban Nur Cooley

Lansing’s new poet laureate says she plans to continue to spread the love for poetry in the community.

Former poet laureate Ruelaine Stokes passed the symbolic laurel to Suban Nur Cooley in April.

Nur Cooley is a longtime Lansing resident and an assistant professor of African American and African Studies at Michigan State University.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl talked with Nur Cooley about her goals for her two-year term.

Interview Highlights

On pop-up poetry events she's planning

For the readings, I proposed a series called Pop-Up Poetry, and I'm still kind of envisioning what that will look like, but rather than…I think Lansing is full of poetry and people who love poetry, but we kind of gather together, whereas the concept of pop-up is to just kind of pop up on others who don't know they love poetry yet. So, one of my themes was "Go Green," and then have a reading at Van Atta’s or Horrocks. Another one was "Brew," "Brewing," "Brew ideas." So, shopping, going to breweries or coffee shops in the area for pop-up poetry.

On workshops she's planning

For my workshops, the title is kind of funny, but it's "Poetry in Motion." Commonly used, but I'm looking at ways in which we are inspired by nature. So, taking a stroll through a downtown, a walk at Francis Park for example, or a hike. So, a stroll, walk or hike with me, and then we'll write poetry inspired by our time in nature in Lansing.

Interview Transcript

Scott Pohl: Lansing’s new poet laureate says she plans to continue to spread the love for poetry in the community.

Former poet laureate Ruelaine Stokes passed the symbolic laurel to Suban Nur Cooley ilast week.

For Inside The Arts, I talked with Nur Cooley about her goals for her two-year term.

Congratulations. Good to see you.

Suban Nur Cooley: Good to see you too, Scott. Thank you so much for having me.

Pohl: Tell our listeners about yourself. This is your first time here as Lansing's new poet laureate.

Nur Cooley: Yes. It is an honor and a pleasure. I have been a resident of Lansing for 20 years now as of this year.

Pohl: And you do what, besides poetry?

Nur Cooley: Besides poetry? I'm an assistant professor of African American and African Studies at Michigan State University. So, that is my day job and my joy.

Pohl: Let's get right into one of your works. You have treated us with an original poem for your first appearance here on WKAR. It's called “Aging Roads”.

Aging Roads

We have named the potholes.

The one on the corner of Mt. Hope and MLK

A meet-your-maker, reverence required,

concentration and weather permitting,

miss.

Miss when I could lose myself in thought.

Focus on nothing and get to where I need.

Miss it and you won’t have to turn

your music all the way down after

connecting with the edges of its depth.

A plastic bag mimics a squirrel

frantically deciding between directions.

The chimera of coffee as a cure for insomnia.

I am now on Waverly.

This pothole has babies

following her like a row of ducklings behind a mother.

Mother may I please not hit this one. Not today.

It takes a series of practicabilities, control,

connection, not communicating what you need

but saying it in a roundabout way.

Back rubs, belly aches, laughter and loss of memory.

Singing and remembering people

in different timelines and moments.

Grief suspended, misty and dense.

Grief unfolding and unyielding.

What do we do for others

in place of

what we need for ourselves?

Cleaning. Adorning. Color!

Shopping. Stream of consciousness

and notions for inspiration.

Black people can smell the rain coming …

the weather as phenomena … as survival.

Generosity as an end to self.

Pohl: "Aging Roads." Suban Nur Cooley. Beautiful. Thank you.

Nur Cooley: Thank you.

Pohl: With your reign as poet laureate just beginning, what sort of initial plans do you have?

Nur Cooley: Okay, so again, as poet laureate, I am required to do readings in the tri-county region, as well as some workshops. So, I proposed two things.

For the readings, I proposed a series called Pop-Up Poetry, and I'm still kind of envisioning what that will look like, but rather than…I think Lansing is full of poetry and people who love poetry, but we kind of gather together, whereas the concept of pop-up is to just kind of pop up on others who don't know they love poetry yet. So, one of my themes was "Go Green," and then have a reading at Van Atta’s or Horrocks.

Another one was "Brew," "Brewing," "Brew ideas." So, shopping, going to breweries or coffee shops in the area for pop-up poetry.

And then for my workshops, the title is kind of funny, but it's "Poetry in Motion." Commonly used, but I'm looking at ways in which we are inspired by nature. So, taking a stroll through a downtown, a walk at Francis Park for example, or a hike. So, a stroll, walk or hike with me, and then we'll write poetry inspired by our time in nature in Lansing.

Those are two concepts, among many other things I'm hoping to do.

Pohl: Well, Suban, these are exciting times for you. Again, congratulations! We look forward to having you back on Inside the Arts. Suban Nur Cooley is Lansing's new poet laureate. Thanks for coming in.

Nur Cooley: Thank you so much, Scott.

Pohl: With Inside the Arts, I'm Scott Pohl.

UPCOMING ARTS EVENTS

Ixion Ensemble Theatre has three more performances of the drama “Kindness” this weekend. Shows are at Stage One at Sycamore Creek Eastwood at 7 p.m. Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19.

See “A Jukebox for the Algonquin” at the Lebowsky Center in Owosso this weekend and next. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Starlight Dinner Theatre is staging “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” at Waverly East Intermediate School. There will be five performances, starting Saturday, April 18.