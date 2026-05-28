Actor profile: Williamston Theatre's John Lepard discusses favorite actors, roles

WKAR’s Inside The Arts is sharing profiles of several notable actors in the Lansing area over the next few months, so community members can get to known them as people and not just performers.

Williamston Theatre co-founder and actor John Lepard's resumé also includes directing and teaching.

When asked to name actors he admired in his early days, John Lepard cites a couple of stars. One is John Lithgow, who currently is starring as Raold Dahl on Broadway in “Giant.”

"That was somebody who I just thought could do anything," he explained. "Jimmy Stewart was another one who I could really relate to. He always did the same thing, he was always Jimmy Stewart in everything he did, but he was so truthful that I would watch him and think wow, if I can just invest the way he does, I think I can do this.”

Long-time fans of Lansing theatre will remember another actor Lepard admired, John Peakes, who starred in countless productions at the former Boarshead Theatre.

One role Peakes tackled, the lead in “King Lear," is also on John Lepard’s resumé.

Lepard starred in a Michigan Shakespeare Festival production in 2019. He calls it a “monumental task."

“I just loved that it was so difficult, learning the language. I hadn’t done Shakespeare in ages, and just learning to enjoy the language and learning what I was saying, actually, and then having this tremendous cast, you know. Everybody around me was wonderful," Lepard said.

Lepard was asked to name actors he’d never met, living or dead, that he’d like to work with. After thinking about it, he named Meryl Streep.

“You see in her face, every time she does something, she’s completely honest with everything that she does,” Lepard said. “She’s so good with character work, but I would love to just work opposite her and look in her eyes and, you know, feed off of that.”

As for pure socializing, Lepard says he’d enjoy time with Martin Short.

“He’s not a Shakespearan actor or anything, but as far as a really great person who also enjoys throwing himself into it, and then seems like a great person just to hang around, um, off of the set or the stage, I think Martin Short would be a great person to hang out with.”

As for a dream role, Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman” is Lepard’s choice. Nathan Lane is getting rave reviews for his current portrayal of Loman on Broadway.

As a tall, lanky man, Lepard doesn’t think he’s right for the stocky description of the character.

“I’m not right for that role, but it’s one of those roles that, there’s so many lines in it that are iconic, wonderful things that Willy Loman says, and that’s one that I have a…I’ve always thought about it would be a fun one to do…not fun, but a great role to play one day," Lepard said.

The next role Lepard will be stepping into won’t be acting but directing. He’s leading a production at the Williamston Theatre of the mystery comedy “The 39 Steps” made famous by Alfred Hitchcock. The play debuts in July and runs through mid-August.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Scott Pohl: With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl, and on Inside The Arts this summer, I’ll be talking with several notable actors in the Lansing area.

For this first installment, we meet Williamston Theatre co-founder John Lepard. Along with acting, Lepard’s resumé includes directing and teaching.

For this series on Lansing area actors, we hope to get to know them as people and not just as performers.

When asked to name actors he admired in his early days, John Lepard cites a couple of stars. One is John Lithgow, who currently is starring as Raold Dahl on Broadway in “Giant.”

John Lepard: That was somebody who I just thought could do anything. And, Jimmy Stewart was another one who I could really relate to. He always did the same thing, he was always Jimmy Stewart in everything he did, but he was so truthful that I would watch him and think wow, if I can just invest the way he does, I think I can do this.

Pohl: Long-time fans of Lansing theatre will remember another actor Lepard admired, John Peakes, who starred in countless productions at the former Boarshead Theatre.

One role Peakes tackled, the lead in “King Lear," is also on John Lepard’s resumé. Lepard starred in a Michigan Shakespeare Festival production in 2019. He calls it a monumental task.

Lepard: I just loved that it was so difficult, learning the language. I hadn’t done Shakespeare in ages, and just learning to enjoy the language and learning what I was saying, actually, and then having this tremendous cast, you know. Everybody around me was wonderful.

Pohl: I asked him to name actors he’d never met, living or dead, that he’d like to work with. After thinking about it, he named Meryl Streep.

Lepard: Because you see in her face, every time she does something, she’s completely honest with everything that she does, and she’s so good with character work, but I would love to just work opposite her and look in her eyes and, you know, feed off of that.

Pohl: As for pure socializing, Lepard says he’d enjoy time with Martin Short.

Lepard: You know, he’s not a Shakespearean actor or anything, but as far as a really great person who also enjoys throwing himself into it, and then seems like a great person just to hang around, off of the set or the stage, I think Martin Short would be a great person to hang out with.

Pohl: With that, I couldn’t resist mentioning that Streep and Short are reportedly now a couple.

You could get him and Meryl at the same time, they’re seeing each other!

John Lepard: Oh my gosh, I didn’t even think of that! (laughter)

Scott Pohl: Let’s just get on the phone and invite them to Williamston.

John Lepard: That’s funny.

Scott Pohl: Can I come if I make that arrangement? Can I be your fourth?

John Lepard: You can! Oh my gosh, I didn’t even think about that, that I chose those two! Wow!

Scott Pohl: As for a dream role, Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman” is Lepard’s choice. Nathan Lane is getting rave reviews for his current portrayal of Loman on Broadway.

As a tall, lanky man, Lepard doesn’t think he’s right for the stocky description of the character.

John Lepard: I’m not right for that role, but it’s one of those roles that, there’s so many lines in it that are iconic, wonderful things that Willy Loman says, and that’s one that I have a…I’ve always thought about it would be a fun one to do…not fun, but a great role to play one day.

Scott Pohl: The next role Lepard will be stepping into won’t be acting but directing. He’s leading a production at the Williamston Theatre of the mystery comedy “The 39 Steps” made famous by Alfred Hitchcock.

The play debuts in July and runs through mid-August.

With Inside The Arts, I’m Scott Pohl.

