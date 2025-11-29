Milestones in Communication & Women's Suffrage | November 29
On this day in 1847, Michigan's first telegraph wire was completed along the Michigan Central Railroad Tracks, with early telegrams discussing the Mexican-American War and wheat prices. In 1870, Susan B. Anthony spoke at the Northwestern Woman’s Suffrage Association in Detroit, advocating for women's voting rights and highlighting the injustices faced by women without the vote. Her impactful speech was reported the next day in the Detroit Free Press.