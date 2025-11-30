Celebrating Alice Cook & Early Michigan Territory Reports | November 30

Born in 1955 in Lansing, figure skater Alice Cook won silver at the 1976 U.S. Figure Skating Championships and represented the U.S. at the Innsbruck Winter Olympics. After retiring, she became a TV sports reporter and founded She’s Game Sports in 2011, focusing on women sports fans. On this date in 1815, U.S. Surveyor General Edward Tiffin described the Michigan Territory as unsafe and labeled it an "Interminable Swamp," hindering settlement efforts.