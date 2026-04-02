MSU Name Change & Giant Fungus Discovery | Apr 2
On this day in 1954, Michigan State University got its name. The Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan Attorney General Thomas Kavanagh ruled there was no constitutional provision prohibiting Michigan State College from changing its name to Michigan State University. And on this day in 1992, scientists announced the discovery of one of Earth’s largest and oldest organisms living in Michigan—a giant fungus near Crystal Falls, covering 38 acres and weighing roughly 100 tons.