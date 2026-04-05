Flint Flood & Battle of Manton | Apr 5

On this day in 1947, Flint experienced one of its worst disasters as rising waters caused severe flooding, sweeping furniture and appliances into the river. The flood caused $10 million in damages, equivalent to $118 million today. Also, in 1882, Wexford County voted to move the county seat from Manton to Cadillac, leading to the "Battle of Manton" where armed residents tried to retain the county records. Despite injuries, the vote to choose Cadillac was upheld.