Harriet Quimby's Historic Flight & Des Linden's Win | Apr 16

On this day in 1912, Harriet Quimby from Arcadia, Michigan, made history as the first woman to fly solo over the English Channel. She was also the first American woman to become a licensed pilot and wrote seven screenplays for early Hollywood. In 2018, Des Linden from Brooks, Michigan, won the Boston Marathon, becoming the first American woman to win since 1985. The two-time Olympian crossed the finish line in just under 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 55 seconds, celebrating with a victory lap carrying an American flag.