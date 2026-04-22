Kalamazoo College & Flint's Lois Holt | Apr 22

On this day in 1933: The Territory of Michigan chartered its first school of higher learning, initially named the Michigan and Huron Institute, now Kalamazoo College. It remains one of the 100 oldest colleges in America. On this day in 2017: Flint, Michigan lost Lois E. Holt, the first Black school teacher in Flint, who passed away at 101. Holt supported African visitors and mortgaged her home to charter a plane for Flint residents to attend the Montgomery Alabama demonstrations in 1957.

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Today in 1933, the Territory of Michigancharteredit’sfirst school of higher learning. Initially named the Michigan and Huron Institute, eventually, though it would become Kalamazoo College. Itremainsone of the 100 oldest colleges in America.

And today in 2017, Flint, Michigan lost a link to its past as Lois E.Holt,the very first Black school teacher in Flint passed away at the age of 101. She and her husband also supported efforts from African visitors toGenesee countyby housing them during their education. In 1957, Lois Holt also mortgaged her homein order tocharter a plane to bring fellow Flint residents to the Montgomery Alabama demonstrations in the wake of Rosa Parks.