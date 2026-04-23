Ford's Gift to Burbank & Moore's Birth | Apr 23

On this day in 1918: Henry Ford gifted his first Fordson Tractor to his friend, plant breeder Luther Burbank. Burbank was known for his experiments with plants and developing the Idaho Potato. On this day in 1954: Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore was born in Davison, Michigan. Moore is known for his documentaries like "Bowling for Columbine" and "Roger & Me," highlighting political and social issues.

TRANSCRIPT

It was on this day in1918,that Henry Fordgiftedhis first Fordson Tractor to his friend Luthor Burbank. Burbank was an American plant breeder, naturalist, and author who was well-known for his experiments with plants, fruits, and even developed the famous Idaho Potato. On April 23,1918Burbank received a gift from his friend and fellow innovator, Henry Ford. It was the first Fordson tractor produced at Ford’sRiver Rougeassembly plantin Detroit.

And in 1954, Oscar-winning Filmmaker Michael Moore was born in Davison, Michigan. He is well known for his documentaries that often send a political message including Bowling for Columbine, Sicko,as well asRoger & ME, which detailed how a General Motors factory was shut down in Flint,Michiganand itsimpact on the community.