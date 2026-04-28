On this day in 1887: The Michigan House expelled Representative Milo Dakin for attempting to bribe fellow lawmakers. This marked the first expulsion in Michigan's history. On this day in 1896: The Detroit Tigers played their first official game as part of the Western League, defeating the Columbus Senators 17 to 2 at their new stadium at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull.

TRANSCRIPT

When it comes to political corruption, today in 1887 marked the very first time that the Michigan House expelled a fellow member. Representative Milo Dakin of Saginawrather explicitly tried to bribe his fellow lawmakers statewide to help sway a vote towards Saginaw’s favor. But colleagues didn’t take too kindly to it and with that unanimous vote in 1887, an auspicious end for Milo Dakin’s political career.

Meanwhile, Tigers baseball began today in 1896 with their first official game as the Detroit Tigers, as pat of the Western League, the American League would come later. The game took place at the stadium at the Corner of Michigan and Trumbull, a 5 thousand seater, which Tigers owner George Arthur Van Der Beck spent ten grand on. It paid off, and in that 1896 debut game, the Tigers beat the Columbus Senators 17 to 2.