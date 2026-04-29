Michigan-Ohio Border War & Last Oldsmobile | Apr 29

On this day in 1835: The Michigan-Ohio border war flared up as Michigan militia confronted Ohio surveyors. The Detroit Free Press and Toledo Gazette exchanged heated articles. On this day in 2004: The final Oldsmobile Alero drove off the line at GM's Lansing Car Assembly plant, marking the end of the historic Oldsmobile brand. Only Cadillac CT4 & CT5 are now produced in Lansing.

Transcript

The Michigan-Ohio border war flared upon this day in 1835, as the Detroit Free Press carried an article describing Michigan militia efforts to confront Ohio surveyors. Another article states the Toledo Gazette has made several scurrilous, abusive, and erroneous statements about the efforts of Michigan to impede surveyors of Ohio laying claim to Michigan territory. Suffice it to say, nearly 200years later, it’s still a sticking point.

And in2004 the final Oldsmobile Alero drove off the line at General Motors’ Lansing Car Assembly plant. Adark cherry Alero sedan represented the send-off to the Oldsmobile brand, founded in the state capitalin 1897. GM was criticized locally for ending the historic Oldsmobile division, and while GM now has four name plates, only the Cadillac CT4 & CT5, are currently being produced in Lansing as the last Camaro rolled off the line in December of 2023.

