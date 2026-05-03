Alpena's Placoderm Fossil & Sugar Ray's Birth | May 3

On this day in 2017: A rare fossil of a Placoderm, an armor-plated fish, was found in Alpena, Michigan, exciting paleontologists at the University of Michigan. On this day in 1921: Walker Smith Jr., better known as boxer Sugar Ray Robinson, was born. Although his birth certificate says Georgia, he grew up in Detroit and became one of the greatest boxers, winning six world championships.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 2017, a story 300 million years in the making in Alpena Michigan as a rare fossil of a Placoderm, an armor-plated fish, was found at the Bay View Park, exciting paleontologists at the University of Michigan who studied and would excavate the limestone where the extinct fish was found.

Also on today in 1921, Walker Smith Jr, was born, but we know him better as boxer Sugar Ray Robinson. While his own autobiography says he was born in Detroit, his birth certificate says it was in Georgia. But either way, Robinson grew up in The Motor City where the love of boxing took hold. Still considered one of the greatest at boxing, aka The Sweet Science, Sugar Ray was a 6 time world championship, once as welterweight from 1946 to 1951, and five times as middleweight between 1951 and 1960.

