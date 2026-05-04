Ernestine Rose's Speech & Harwell's Legacy | May 4

On this day in 1846, the first woman to address the Michigan legislature, Ernestine Rose, spoke about women's suffrage. And in 2010, Detroit Tigers' beloved broadcaster Ernie Harwell passed away, leaving behind a legacy in sports memorabilia. Their contributions continue to inspire and shape Michigan's history.

TRANSCRIPT

Today the first woman to address the Michigan legislature spoke to the all-male body about women’s suffrage on this day in 1846. Ernestine Rose was a Polish-born feminist, atheist, and abolitionist, who spoke twice to the state House of Representatives in Michigan. She spoke first “on the science of government,” then the following evening a second lecture on “the antagonistical principles of society”. Her talks are remembered both as the first time a woman spoke to the Legislature and for bringing the question of female suffrage to Michigan.

And on this day in 2010, the voice of Detroit tiger baseball, Ernie Harwell, was silenced forever. The broadcasting legend was one of Detroit and Michigan’s most beloved sports figures for announcing Detroit Tiger games on radio for 42 years. Upon his death, he donated his massive sports memorabilia collection to the Detroit Public Library. [audio of Harwell’s delivery as a stinger.]

