Sophie Lyons' Life of Crime & Reform| May 7

On this day in 1924, Sophie Lyons, a famous rogue turned reformer, died in Detroit. Known as one of the country's most notorious thieves, she later dedicated her life to juvenile delinquent rehabilitation. Her autobiography, "Why Crime Doesn’t Pay," and her amassed fortune reflect her complex legacy.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1924 Sophie Lyons, a famous rogue turned reformer died in Detroit. Sophie started as one of the country’s most notorious thieves and conwomen in the mid 19th century. She and her three husbands were some of the most wanted criminals in major cities until the turn of the 20th century. Later in life Sophie became involved with juvenile delinquent rehabilitation, and even published an autobiography “Why Crime Doesn’t Pay.” That said, when she died Many spoils of her plunders were left. Brooches, rings, watches, earrings, stickpins, and other jewelry — encrusted with rubies, pearls, emeralds, and other prized gems. There was even a 12-carat diamond ring. Her time as a “Queen of the Underworld”, in addition to her post-crime days, netted her approximately one million dollars upon her passing.

