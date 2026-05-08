Mike & Marian Ilitch's Pizza Empire| May 8

On this day in 1959, Mike and Marian Ilitch opened their first Little Caesars restaurant in Garden City, Michigan. Mike, a former Detroit Tigers farm team shortstop, turned to pizza after an injury. Their $10,000 investment grew into the world's largest carry-out pizza chain, enabling them to own other businesses in food, sports, and entertainment.

TRANSCRIPT

Mike and Marian Ilitch opened their first Little Caesars restaurant in Garden City, Michigan on this day in 1959. Mike had been on another career path as a talented shortstop with the Detroit Tigers farm team. While his teammates played at the local ballpark, Mike was eyeing the local pizza joint. But an injury prompted Mike to trade in his baseball glove for hot pads. The Ilitch’s invested their $10,000 life savings toward opening the first Little Caesars shop in 1959. And to grow, Mike and Marian franchised their stores. More than 50 years later, Little Caesars is the world’s largest carry out pizza chain. The success of Little Caesars allowed Mike and Marian to own other businesses in food, sports and entertainment industries, like Olympia Entertainment and the Detroit Red Wings.



