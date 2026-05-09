Eliza Leggett's Underground Railroad & Suffrage| May 9

On this day in 1815, Eliza Seaman Leggett, a key member of the Underground Railroad, was born. Her Michigan home welcomed many enslaved people and notable abolitionists. A fighter for women's suffrage and public water availability, she also supported American literature. In 2003, she was inducted into the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame.

TRANSCRIPT

Today is the birthday of a key member of the Underground Railroad. Eliza Seaman Leggett in 1815. Her home, in Waterford Township Michigan, welcomed many enslaved people on their way north. She also welcomed fellow abolitionist Sojourner Truth as well as lecturer Wendell Phillips to her home, too. Also a fighter for Women’s Suffrage, for public water availability in Detroit, and a keen supporter of American literature, keeping correspondence with the likes of Louisa May Alcott, William Culler Bryant, and Walt Whitman. That project would eventually transform into the Detroit Women’s Club. And because of Eliza Leggett’s humanitarianism, in 2003 she earned her an induction into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.



