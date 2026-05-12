Detroit Streetcar Workers Unionize, Riot, & Win| May 12

On this day in 1891, Detroit’s streetcar employees unionized. Starting in April, local transit workers picketed the Detroit Street Railway and Grand River Railway companies, leading to a violent 3-day riot. They sought a 10-hour workday instead of 12. After Mayor Hazen Pingree intervened, an agreement was reached on May 12, recognizing the new union.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1891, Detroit’s streetcar employees unionized. Starting in April that year, local transit workers picketed the Detroit Street Railway and smaller independent Grand River Railway companies which culminated in a bloody and violent 3-day riot. Transit workers were seeking a 10-hour workday, down from the expected 12-hour workday. After several longtime employees were dismissed, likely for affiliating themselves with this new union, which caused another strike on April 21, and another riot. The non-striking employees would be pulled-out while their streetcars were overturned and burned. Finally, after Mayor Hazen Pingree had intervened, an arbitration committee was formed to resolve the issue. On May 12, 1891, an agreement was reached, and the new union would be recognized by Detroit’s street railway companies.

