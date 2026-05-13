Stevie Wonder's Birth & Motown Legacy| May 13

On this day in 1950, Stevie Wonder, the legendary musician and Motown icon, was born in Saginaw, Michigan. From his chart-topping debut at age 13 to winning 25 Grammy Awards, Stevie has left an indelible mark on music history.

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On this day in 1950, in Saginaw Michigan, Stephen Judkins Hardaway was born. Who? Well, you probably know him better as Stevie Wonder. He first auditioned with Motown at 11 and by 13 he had his first #1 hit as the youngest artist ever to top the charts. Wonder was so young when he was signed, that Motown drew up a rolling five-year contract in which royalties would be held in trust until he was 21, and they provided Stevie with a tutor when he was on tour. Wonder’s lyrics often deal with social, political, and mystical themes, & the usual romantic ones, too. He’s recorded more than 30 U.S. top ten hits and won 25 Grammy Awards, the most ever won by a solo artist as well as a lifetime achievement award. He has also won an Academy Award for Best Song and been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and Songwriters halls of fame.

