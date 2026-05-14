MSU's Founding & Sophie Kurys' Legacy| May 14

On this day in 1857, Michigan Agricultural College held its first classes. Established by the Michigan Legislature two years earlier, the college initially offered only agricultural studies. Enrollment was just 63 students, a stark contrast to the tens of thousands at Michigan State University today. And in 1925, Sophie Kurys, known as ‘The Flint Flash,’ was born. Playing for the Racine Belles in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, she stole over one-thousand bases in her career. In 1946, she set a record with 201 stolen bases in 203 attempts, a feat still unmatched in MLB. Kurys played in skirts on gravel infields, embodying both grace and athleticism.

TRANSCRIPT

Although Michigan State University claims 1855 as its founding date, the Michigan Agricultural College actually opened two years after the passage of the enabling act by the Michigan Legislature. The first classes were held on May 14, 1857, when students could only study agriculture. Total 1857 enrollment was just 63 students, far fewer than the tens of thousands enrolled at MSU today.

And in 1925, Sophie Kurys, player for the All American Girls Professional Baseball League was born. Playing for the Racine Belles, and known as ‘The Flint Flash,” Sophie would steal over one-thousand bases in her 8-year career. In 1946, she was named Player of the Year when, in 113 games, she not only had 112 hits, scored 117 runs, and hit .286, she also stole 201 bases out of her 203 attempts (a record that remains unsurpassed – and the MLB record is 138). Sophie Kurys did it all in a skirt and on gravel infields. As she told the press, “They wanted us to look like Marilyn Monroe and play like Joe DiMaggio.”

