Baum's Birth & Michigan Summer Home| May 15

On this day in 1856, L. Frank Baum, author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, was born. Before his famous 'Oz' rolled off the presses in 1900, Baum had the best-selling children's book the year before: Father Goose: His Book. This collection of children's poems brought Baum money and fame even before Dorothy's adventures. With the profits, Baum rented, then bought a multi-story Victorian summer home near Holland, Michigan, which he renamed The Sign of the Goose, a nod to his Father Goose bestseller.

TRANSCRIPT

L. Frank Baum, author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, was born on this day in 1856. While his famous ‘Oz’ rolled off the presses in 1900, he also had the best selling children’s book the year before, too: “Father Goose: His Book.” This collection of children’s poems gave Baum money and fame even before those travels of Dorothy and friends. With the profits, Baum rented, then bought a multi-story Victorian summer home near Holland, Michigan, nestled on the southern end of the Macatawa peninsula of Lake Michigan. Baum would rename the house The Sign of the Goose, a reminder of the fame that came along with his “Father Goose” bestseller.

