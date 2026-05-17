Douglass' Visit & Yooper Gold| May 17

On this day in 1866, Frederick Douglass visited Ypsilanti, Michigan, a hub of the Underground Railroad with a sizable Black community. He spoke about Lincoln’s assassination and shared anecdotes from his meetings with the President during the Civil War. And today in 1881, Julius Ropes discovered gold near Ishpeming, Michigan. Two years later, he opened the only profitable gold mine east of the Mississippi River, which operated until 1991.

TRANSCRIPT

The great orator Frederick Douglass visited Ypsilanti, Michigan for the first time today in 1866. Ypsi had a sizable Black community at the time, in part certainly due to it’s importance as a hub of the Underground Railroad. The subject of the speech was on Lincoln’s assassination the year before, and to share anecdotes about Douglass’ own meetings with the President during the Civil War.”

And today in 1881, there’s gold in them thar’ Yoopers. Julius Ropes, hit some moss-covered rock near Ispheming, and discovered gold. Two years later, Ropes would open the only profitable gold mine east of the Mississippi River, which, after several ownership changes would shut down due to safety concerns and a falling gold market in 1991.

