Michigan's Death Penalty Ban & Tulip Time | May 18

On this day in 1846, Michigan outlawed the death penalty, becoming the first government in the English-speaking world to do so. Capital punishment was later banned in Michigan’s state constitution in 1964. And in 1929, Michigan’s first Holland Tulip Time was held. The idea was pitched by high school biology teacher Lida Rogers to the Women’s Literary Club, leading to the annual celebration of the famous Dutch flower. Tulip Time wasn’t held during World War II or in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021.

TRANSCRIPT

It was on this day in 1846, that Michigan outlawed the death penalty. Governor Alpheus Felch signed the bill that banned capital punishment. This was historic, making Michigan the first government in the English speaking world to do so. Capital punishment would much later banned in Michigan’s state constitution in 1964.

And in 1929 Michigan’s first Holland Tulip Time was held. Two years earlier, local high school biology teacher Lida Rogers had pitched to the Women’s Literary Club the idea of planting tulips in the city and dedicating one day every spring to the famous Dutch flower. Much of the story is told in the book “Holland: The Tulip Town”, by Randy Vande Water, former editor of the Holland Sentinel. Tulip Time wasn’t held in 1943-45, because of World War II, nor in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021.

