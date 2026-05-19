Buick's Incorporation & Quadruplets' Birth| May 19

On this day in 1903, Buick, now a division of GM, was incorporated in Detroit. David Dunbar Buick and Walter L. Marr built the first automobile to be called a Buick just before the turn of the century, but the company wasn’t incorporated until three years later. And in 1930, the world’s first recorded identical quadruplets were born at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Named Edna A., Wilma B., Sarah C., and Helen D., after Edward W. Sparrow Hospital, the sisters became local celebrities. Their father, Carl Morlok, was hired as Lansing city constable and won reelection by a landslide in 1931.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1903, Buick, now a division of GM, was incorporated in Detroit. David Dunbar Buick and Walter L. Marr built the first automobile to be called a Buick just before the turn of the century, but the company wasn’t incorporated until three years later.

And in 1930, the world’s first recorded identical quadruplets were born at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. The story made international headlines for being a medical marvel, not to mention some humor found in the girls names. Sisters, Edna A., Wilma B., Sarah C., and Helen D., were named after “Edward W. Sparrow Hospital”. Plus, middle initials for birth order. As local celebrities, Mayor Laird Troyer hired the girls’ unemployed father, Carl Morlok, to the vacant office of Lansing city constable. The adorable quad of little ladies helped their father win reelection by a landside in 1931 taking 37 out of 39 precincts. Morlock went on to serve as the Lansing City Constable for 16 years

