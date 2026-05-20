Lindbergh's Flight & MSU Student Strike| May 20

On this day in 1927, Detroit native Charles Lindbergh completed the first nonstop solo transatlantic flight, leaving Long Island’s Roosevelt Field and landing in Paris 33.5 hours later, becoming an international celebrity. And in 1970, Michigan State University President Clifton Wharton called in the state police to end a student strike protesting the Vietnam War. With the Kent State Massacre fresh in mind, Wharton and Governor Milliken aimed to avoid incidents, leading to the arrest of 127 students and the strike's end.

TRANSCRIPT

Detroit native Charles Lindbergh became the first person to successfully complete a nonstop solo transatlantic flight when he left Long Island New York’s Roosevelt Field airstrip on May 20th, 1927, and landing in Paris 33.5 hours later. By the time he landed about 3,600 miles later, he was an international celebrity.

In 1970, Michigan State University President Clifton Wharton called in the state police to end a strike by MSU Students. The Student Strike began on May 7th as a protest of the Vietnam war. It started small with little repercussions in the beginning but grew over time. With the Kent State Massacre fresh in the nations mind, President Wharton and Governor Milliken wanted to avoid any incidents. When about 15% of the student body joined the strike, Wharton called the state police to arrest 127 students, ending the strike.

