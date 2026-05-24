Florence Knoll's Birth & UP Expedition| May 24

On this day in 1917, Florence Knoll was born in Saginaw, Michigan. Her studies in architecture and design at a boarding school in Bloomfield Hills set her on an iconic path. Her modern office designs in the 1950s and 60s were widely adopted, earning her numerous awards, including induction into the Interior Design Hall of Fame in 1985 and the National Medal of Arts in 2002. And in 1820, Governor Lewis Cass and geologist Henry Schoolcraft began the first major US expedition to explore the Upper Peninsula, aiming to encourage settlement in the Michigan territory.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1917, Florence Knoll was born in Saginaw, Michigan. Though orphaned before her teenage years, Florence was sent to a boarding school in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan where her studies in architecture and design would set her on an iconic path. In the 1950s and 60s, her modern designs and shift to a more open office setup would be adopted by offices all over. Given many awards over he lifetime, in 1985, Florence Knoll was inducted into the Interior Design Hall of Fame and in 2002, she was given the nation's highest award for artistic excellence, the National Medal of Arts.

And in an attempt to get people to move to the Michigan territory, Governor Lewis Cass and geologist Henry Schoolcraft began the first major US expedition to explore the Upper Peninsula, which embarked on this day in 1820.

