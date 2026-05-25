Thompson's Enlistment & Edmonds' Legacy| May 25

On this day in 1861, Franklin Thompson joined the 2nd Michigan Infantry, bravely serving as a spy, field medic, mail carrier, and soldier. Thompson successfully infiltrated Confederate lines 11 times, but the biggest act of disguise was joining the infantry in the first place. Mr. Franklin Thompson was actually Ms. Sarah Emma Edmonds, born in Canada. Disguising herself to enlist, Edmonds was later recognized as a combat soldier of the Civil War by Congress and granted a pension. Her autobiography, Nurse and Spy in the Union Army, was dedicated to the “sick and wounded soldiers of the Army of the Potomac,” with all profits donated to soldier aid societies.

TRANSCRIPT

It was on this day in 1861 that Franklin Thompson joined the 2nd Michigan Infantry. Thompson bravely served as a spy, field medic, mail carrier and soldier. Thompson successfully infiltrated Confederate lines 11 times, however Thompson’s biggest act of disguise was joining the infantry in the first place. Mr. Franklin Thompson was actually Ms. Sarah Emma Edmond, and born in Canada. She wrote in her diary “It is true, I am not an American … not obliged to remain here during the terrible strife … But it is not my desire to seek personal ease and comfort while so much sorrow and distress fills the land.” Sarah had to disguise herself to enlist, as women were not allowed to join the army back then. When the truth about her identity came out nearly 20 years later, Congress declared Edmonds a combat soldier of the Civil War and granted her a pension. Her autobiography, Nurse and Spy in the Union Army, was dedicated to the “sick and wounded soldiers of the Army of the Potomac,” and all Sarah’s profits were donated to the Christian and Sanitary Commissions, a soldier’s aid society.

