Detroit's First Election & Model T's End| May 26

On this day in 1768, Detroit held its first election, with Philippe Dejean voted as judge and justice of the district. Public records show 31 men voted. And in 1967, Kay E. Whitfield of Pontiac and Noreen E. Hillary of Grand Rapids were sworn in as the first women officers of the Michigan State Police. On this day in 1927, Ford Motor Co. produced the last Model T, ending the production of America’s first mass-produced automobile. The Model T, which captured the nation’s imagination, had more than 15 million units manufactured and held the longest production run until 1972.

TRANSCRIPT

The first election was held in Detroit on May 26, 1768. Philippe Dejean was voted judge and justice of the district of Detroit. As far as turnout in the young city, public record says 31 men voted.

And in 1967, Kay E. Whitfield of Pontiac and Noreen E. Hillary of Grand Rapids were sworn in as the first two women officers of the Michigan State Police.

On this day in 1927 the Ford Motor Co. produced the last Model T, ending production of America’s first mass-produced automobile. The Model T, little changed during its lifetime, captured the nation’s imagination and catapulted Henry Ford to worldwide fame. More than 15 million Model Ts were manufactured and until 1972, it enjoyed the longest production run of any car model in history until the Volkswagen Beetle surpassed it.

