Kirk Gibson's Birthday & Sojourner Truth's Speech| May 28

On this day in 1957, Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson was born in Pontiac, Michigan. And in 1851, Sojourner Truth delivered her 'Ain't I A Woman' speech, advocating for women's rights and racial equality.

TRANSCRIPT

It’s the birthday of Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson in Pontiac Michigan back in 1957. He attended MSU, where he was an All-American, but in football as wide receiver. At the suggestion of Spartan football coach Darryl Rogers Gibson pivoted to collegiate baseball and though he only played one year, Gibson managed to hit .390 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs in those 48 games. He was drafted by both the Detroit Tigers baseball and in football, by the then St. Louis Cardinals (now in Arizona) as a 7th round pick, but ultimately, Gibson chose the diamond and the Tigers.

On this day in 1851 Sojourner Truth, who spent her last 30 years in Battle Creek, delivered her ‘Aint I A Woman’ speech. In it, the abolitionist talked about being a black woman in America. Here is the closing stanza as read by Oscar-nominee, Alfre Woodard

