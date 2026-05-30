Kaline's Close Call & Horton's Heroics| May 30

On this day in 1970, Detroit Tiger Al Kaline's life was saved by teammate Willie Horton after a collision on the field. Horton received an award for his quick thinking and bravery.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1970, a life was saved on the baseball field. The Detroit Tigers were in Milwaukee when Al Kaline collided a fellow player and didn’t move when he hit the ground. Turns out, he had accidentally swallowed his tongue and was turning blue from lack of air. His teammate, Willie Horton knew what to do and dislodged Kaline’s tongue, but got a scar on his hand in the process. For his efforts, Horton received an award from the Michigan Heart As sociation.

And from Highland Park, Michigan the Chrysler Corporation announced on this day in 1928 that they had bought the company by the Dodge Brothers, and in the process became the 3rd largest auto-manufacturer, after GM and Ford.

