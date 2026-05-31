Soo Canal Opens & Kellogg's Breakfast Flakes| May 31

On this day in 1855, the Soo Canal linking Lake Huron and Lake Superior was opened. And in 1884, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg patented wheat flakes, revolutionizing breakfast.

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Today in 1970, a life was saved on the baseball field. The Detroit Tigers were in Milwaukee when Al Kaline collided a fellow player and didn’t move when he hit the ground. Turns out, he had accidentally swallowed his tongue and was turning blue from lack of air. His teammate, Willie Horton knew what to do and dislodged Kaline’s tongue, but got a scar on his hand in the process. For his efforts, Horton received an award from the Michigan Heart Association.

And from Highland Park, Michigan the Chrysler Corporation announced on this day in 1928 that they had bought the company by the Dodge Brothers, and in the process became the 3rd largest auto-manufacturer, after GM and Ford.

