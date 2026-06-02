Galarraga's Imperfect Game & 28 Outs | June 2

On this day in 2010, Armando Galarraga lost a perfect game on a missed call, resulting in the now-legendary “28-out perfect game.”

TRANSCRIPT

It was… *almost* perfect.

The year was 2010 and Armando Galarraga with the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, just missed out on becoming the 21st pitcher in MLB history with a perfect game.

After 26 batters from the team out of Cleveland, batter Jason Donald, raced for first base after hitting a ground ball. But the Umpire, Jim Joyce, rather controversially said Donald touched the bag safely, which meant Galarraga’s pitching was instead

a one-hit shutout, 3–0 victory. With 88 pitches at 28 batters, plus 67 strikes and 21 balls, it’s sometimes called the “28-out perfect game“, an - Imperfect Game.

And that is your Michigan Minute.

