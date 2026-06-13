Red Wings' Win & Tim Allen’s Michigan Roots | June 13

On this day in 2002, the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup, and it’s also the birthday of Michigan’s own comedian Tim Allen.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 2002, after five games, the Detroit Red Wings earn their third Stanley Cup in just six years by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-to-1 at Joe Louis Arena. It’s a bittersweet victory, though, as after the game, Scotty Bowman, coach of the Red Wings announced his retirement.

And although he was born in Denver, Colorado, today mark the birthday of an actor and comedian who has made Michigan a full part of his identity. After his Rockies start, Timothy Dick’s family moved to Birmingham, Michigan, and her would attend both Central Michigan, and then Western Michigan Universities. After an arrest on drug charges in the late 70’s, the decided to use his skill using humor to defuse tense situations to become a standup comedian and decided to use his middle name in place of his last name. So began the career of Tim Allen, who for one week in 1994, had the most watched TV show, highest grossing film, and bestselling book in North America all at the same time.

