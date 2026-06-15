Michigan’s UP & The Toledo Compromise | June 15

On this day in 1836, Michigan gained the Upper Peninsula in a land dispute deal with Ohio, securing statehood and a treasure of natural beauty.

TRANSCRIPT

Many people who aren’t from Michigan usually ask “Why isn’t that other part of Michigan part of Wisconsin?” That’s because on this day in 1836, Michigan gained control of the Upper Peninsula, or UP, as any true Michigander will tell ya. It happened as part of the resolution to an ongoing boundary dispute between the state of Ohio and the then Michigan territory. Both laid claim to the mouth of the Maumee river, present day Toledo. Both claimed they were the rightful owner and used competing land surveys to support them. The Congressional compromise that resulted awarded Toledo to Ohio and granted Michigan the Western Upper Peninsula and immediate statehood. Ohio at the time was elated, but Michigan was not so enthusiastic. Today the UP is a hidden gem, undiscovered by most outside of the Great Lakes Region. Anybody familiar with the natural beauty of northern Michigan would agree with this deal, Michigan came out on top.

