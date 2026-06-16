MSU Land & The Birth of Spartans | June 16

On this day in 1855, the land for Michigan State University was chosen, setting the stage for the state’s first agricultural college and Spartan pride.

TRANSCRIPT

On June 16 1855, Spartans were saved from a fate of blue and maize. The Plot of land that was selected to eventually become MSU was selected on this day. University of Michigan President Harry Tappan was intent on convincing the Michigan Legislature to act upon the state constitution, which called for an agricultural college to be established as a part of the University of Michigan, or as an autonomous institution. John C. Holmes, secretary of the Michigan State Agricultural Society, argued that young farmers would not receive the attention they needed in the already established school. Holmes’ argument eventually trumped Tappan’s, and on February 12, 1855, Governor Kinsley S. Bingham signed legislation establishing the Agricultural College of the State of Michigan.

