Checker Cab’s Start & Kalamazoo Pride | June 18

On this day in 1923, the first iconic Checker Cab rolled off the line in Kalamazoo, marking a milestone in Michigan’s auto legacy.

TRANSCRIPT

While Checker Cab often calls to mind images of New York, or Chicago, the first street the iconic cab ever rolled down was in Kalamazoo. On this day in 1923 the first checker cab rolled off the line right here in Michigan. Moris Markin founded the company in Chicago, but moved the operation to Kalamazoo due to the skilled auto labor available. The banana yellow cab, with white wall tires and a black and white checked stripe is nothing short of an American icon. It is no surprise Markin created something so visually striking. Born to a poor Jewish family in Russia, he started his life working in a textile and clothing factory as a very young child. After immigrating to America and being pushed into auto manufacturing during WWI, Markin invested in a failing auto company: The Checker Cab Manufacturing Company was born.

