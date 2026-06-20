Tolkan’s Birth & Detroit’s 1943 Riot | June 20

On this day, actor James Tolkan was born in Calumet, and Detroit faced deadly 1943 housing riots amid war-driven growth and desegregation efforts.

TRANSCRIPT

Today, James Tolkan was born in Calumet, Michigan. A hard-nosed character actor for several decades, but most notable for tracking down students of Hill Valley, and calling them, well. James Tolkan, aka Principal Strickland in the Back to the Future films, not a slacker and born today in Calumet Michigan in 1931.

Today in 1943, with Detroit being a major production hub in World War 2, it had a population boom and housing grew sparse. Michigan announced desegregating housing, which sparked racist white Detroiters to begin rioting and looting for a day and a half until Detroit Police, Michigan State troopers and Federal Troops requested by Michigan’s Republican Governor, Harry Kelly, ended the riot, though in the end, 34 died, 25 of them being Black Americans, while 75% of the wounded were also Black.

