Joe Louis Knockout & Detroit’s Pride | June 22

On this day in 1938, Joe Louis knocked out Max Schmeling, becoming a national hero amid rising global tensions.

TRANSCRIPT

One of Detroit’s favorite sons, Heavyweight Champion Joe Louis, knocked out German boxer Max Schmeling and became a national hero on this day 1938. Louis lost to Schmeling in 1936 but the rematch with the German boxer was so much more than just that. With the Third Reich growing more powerful and the world descending into war, Louis wasn’t just representing Detroit, he represented America. In the spring of 1938, not long before the match, Joe visited the White House at President Roosevelt’s invitation. As he would later recall in his autobiography, “Mr. Roosevelt asked me about my plans for the fight, and then said seriously: “You know, Joe, America is never supposed to lose.” Then he felt my muscles and smiled. “I know, Mr. President,” I answered. “And I’ll take care of that this time!” True to his word, Joe Louis knocked out Max Schmeling in the first round.

