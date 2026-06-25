Detroit Cholera Epidemic & Quarantine Rules | June 25

On this day in 1832, Detroit issued strict medical guidance to combat a cholera epidemic, restricting boat traffic and public movement amid fears and outdated treatments. Church bells were silenced to prevent panic during the deadly outbreak.

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1832 the City of Detroit recognized and issued medical guidance for a cholera epidemic that started in the city. The Mayor also restricted boat and ship traffic and forbid ships from any other port to come closer than 100 yards to the Detroit shores. It also restricted foot traffic, however with the Black Hawk War in Wisconsin, many troops traveled through Detroit, bringing cholera and also taking it with them when they left. Treatment of cholera in the Nineteenth Century often created more problems than the disease itself. Doctors bled their patients and used opium. With people stuck inside, businesses closed doors, the streets became overgrown with grass, and because of beliefs at the time, barrels of tar were lit on fire and placed throughout Detroit since they thought it would disinfect the air. The custom of the time called for the ringing of church bells when someone died, but officials suspended the custom because frequent church bell ringing led to panic throughout the city. The 1834 epidemic was not the last for Detroit. Cholera returned many times from 1849-1865

