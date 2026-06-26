Michigan Flag & State Motto Unveiled | June 26

On this day in 1911, Michigan adopted its current state flag, featuring the coat of arms with symbols of peace, defense, and wildlife — all topped with the state motto, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.”

TRANSCRIPT

On this day in 1911 Michigan Adopted its third and current state flag. The Flag of the State of Michigan depicts the state’s coat-of-arms on a dark blue field, as set forth by Michigan state law. The state coat of arms depicts a light blue shield, upon which the sun rises over a lake and peninsula, and a man with raised hand and holding a long gun representing peace and the ability to defend his rights. The elk and moose are derived from the Hudson’s Bay Company coat of arms and depict great animals of Michigan. The bald eagle represents the United States which formed the State of Michigan from the Northwest Territory. The design features three Latin mottos, the US’s E Pluribus Unum, “Out of many, one”. On the light blue shield: Tuebor, “I will defend”. And on a white ribbon: Si Quæris Peninsulam Amoenam Circumspice, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you” -- the official state motto.

