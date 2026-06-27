College World Series & Teju Cole’s Birth | June 27

On this day in 1947, the first College World Series baseball games took place in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where the University of California swept Yale, led by future president George W. Bush. Also, in 1975, acclaimed writer Teju Cole was born in Kalamazoo.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1947. The first College World Series of Baseball took place in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where the University of California took on Yale in a best of three games, which California swept. Also notable, though, was the captain of Yale’s team that year: Future president, George W. Bush.

Also in Kalamazoo, today in 1975, writer Teju Cole was born, the oldest of 4 children from Nigerian parents. After getting variously studying at Western Michigan, Kalamazoo College, and then dropping out of the University of Michigan’s Medical school, Teju [TAY-joo] Cole would eventually follow the part of writing, including Every Day If for the Thief, and Open City. Salman Rushie called Cole “among the most gifted writers of his generation.” Now, Cole holds the Gore Vidal Professor of the Practice of Creative Writing position at Harvard University.

