Petoskey Stone & Mackinac Bridge Dedication | June 28

On this day in 1965, Michigan made the unique Petoskey Stone its official state rock, with a historic signing attended by Ella Jane Petoskey, granddaughter of Chief Petosegay. And in 1958, Governor G. Mennen Williams dedicated the Mackinac Bridge—the world’s largest suspension bridge—linking Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

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Two icons of Michigan to celebrate today. Since in 1965 Governor George Romney signed the bill that made the Petoskey Stone, that patterned fossil-slash-rock with a unique pattern Michigan’s official state rock. On hand for the signing was Ella Jane Petoskey, only living grandchild of Chief Petosegay, the Ottawa-nation namesake for both the rock and the city.

Also today in 1958, the world’s largest suspension bridge, The Mackinac Bridge, was dedicated by Governor G. Mennen Williams. About 800 people came to the bridge that sunny, clear day as a five-mile long ribbon was tied off to mark the completion of this important connection between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

