Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Nov. 18, 2022 - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published November 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.

Who will be the next leader of the state GOP? Guest: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The panel discusses candidates to lead the Michigan republican party. The guest is Governor Gretchen Whitmer discussing the election, her agenda and the rumors of a presidential bid. Panelists Simon Schuster, Jordyn Hermani and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

