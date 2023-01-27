© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Jan 27, 2023 - Rep. Andrew Beeler | OFF THE RECORD

Published January 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
Rep. Andrew Beeler appearing on Off the Record with Tim skubick

State of the State recap and more. Guest: Port Huron republican Rep. Andrew Beeler.

The panel discusses the fall-out from the State of the State address. The guest is Rep. Andrew Beeler working to bring tax cuts to Michiganders. Simon Schuster, Clara Hendrickson and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

