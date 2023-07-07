Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
July 7, 2023 - Rep. Phil Green | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses the fallout from the budget deal. The guest is veteran GOP member of the House Budget Committee, Representative Phil Green to discuss where your tax dollars went. Panelists Craig Mauger, Clara Hendrickson and Lauren Gibbons join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.