AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Up 3 Cents To $2.91/Gallon

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 3 cents from a week ago to about $2.91 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 5 cents more than a year ago. The price eased over the weekend after setting a new 2019 high of $2.93 per gallon Friday, but AAA says more increases are likely with the summer driving season approaching.

The state's highest average was about $2.95 a gallon in the Saginaw area. The lowest was about $2.81 in the Traverse City area.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.88 per gallon, up about 2 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

