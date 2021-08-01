-
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide rose 17 cents from a week ago to about $2.74 per gallon. The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday the…
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen 2 cents from a week ago to about $2.72 per gallon.The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday the…
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.94 per gallon as demand grows amid the summer travel…
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.79 per gallon as travelers prepare to hit the road for…
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 1 cent from a week ago to about $2.88 per gallon.Following the Memorial Day holiday, the…
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down about 11 cents from a week ago to about $2.80 per gallon.The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday…
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 3 cents from a week ago to about $2.91 per gallon.The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the…
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.92 per gallon.The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the…
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 5 cents from a week ago to about $2.83 per gallon.The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the…
AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 7 cents from a week ago to about $2.59 per gallon. The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday…